Town Considers Electric Car Charging Stations

Town of Oyster Bay Councilman Steve Labriola recently announced that the town is currently evaluating options for potential electric car charging stations at various points throughout the town, according to release sent out on its website.

In October, the town issued a Request-For-Proposal (RFP) for any company that might be able to install and operate these charging stations on town property for public use. Labriola is leading the initiative.

“Presently, we are seeking proposals for the installation and operation of the stations,” said Labriola. “The vendor would assist us in determining the appropriate location for the stations, what equipment should be used and overall operation.”

In recent years, car companies have starting moving away from making gasoline-fueled cars and moving toward producing electric vehicles, which have proven to be eco-friendly. More people are starting to own these types of cars as well, which is why the town feels like they need to start evaluating this as an option.

“The public demand for electric cars continues to grow each year and the Town of Oyster Bay has an opportunity to better our environment by constructing electric recharge stations to support these vehicles and our residents,” said Labriola. “From cheaper maintenance of the vehicle to zero exhaust emissions and eco-friendly production of these vehicles, many community benefits can be derived by supporting electric vehicles. My interest in moving this initiative forward derived from discussions I’ve had with residents who have expressed interest.”

“Exploring new environmental initiatives has always been a top priority for our administration, and I’m excited to see the feasibility of bringing these electric charging stations to our town,” added Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “I commend Councilman Labriola for leading this initiative.”

As of now, the RFP is asking vendors to consider five town properties for these stations. Those include John Burns Park in Massapequa, Syosset-Woodbury Community Park in Woodbury, Bethpage Community Park in Bethpage, Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay and Marjorie Post Community Park in Massapequa.

“We selected five of our busiest parks where we felt our residents would most benefit from the service,” said Labriola. “If successful, we plan to expand to other facilities, such as town beaches and the Hicksville Athletic Center.”

The town is a seeking a vendor who would handle finding governmental agencies who would offset the construction costs of the stations and are avoiding trying to charge residents for the installation. Based off of charging stations that have been installed throughout the country and beyond, construction may include tall poles positioned in front of spaces that have electrical icons on them to indicate where a vehicle needs to be parked.

Labriola mentioned that usage of the systems must be paid for each time a person wants to charge up their vehicle. The town is hoping to set up some sort of key card or phone app system that residents can use in order to gain access to an individual station. These stations will not only be open to residents, but will also be open to anyone who visits any of the above locations once installed.

Installing these electronic stations will continue an ongoing effort by the town government to take on eco-friendly initiatives. Recently, the town announced that it was named a “Climate Smart Community” through a program sponsored by six New York State agencies, including the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

“We have made it a priority to transform this town into a local leader in renewable energy initiatives, all of which help save taxpayer money,” said Saladino. “We have been working diligently on various fronts to help mitigate the effects of climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. I’m so proud that the town has entered into this Climate Smart Communities Program, through which we will continue to bolster our efforts.”

Ongoing environmental efforts by the town include installing LED lighting on town roadways, issuing solar panel permits through a same-day permit process as well as installing solar lighting systems on the top level of the Hicksville Commuter Parking Garage.

“The protection of our environment is a top priority for me and my colleagues on the town board, and we’ve demonstrated our commitment in many ways,” Saladino said.