Ground Breaks On Water Treatment Facility To Treat Volatile Compounds and 1,4-Dioxane

The Plainview Water District recently broke ground on a state-of-the-art treatment facility located at the district’s headquarters. The upgrades to this existing treatment facility have been specifically designed to remove volatile organic compounds (VOC) from up to four million gallons of drinking water per day. This facility has also been designed to incorporate an Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) system, which is needed to remove 1,4-dioxane. The district anticipates the plant will be up and running by mid-2020.

“This is a big milestone for the Plainview Water District and the entire Plainview-Old Bethpage community,” said Marc Laykind, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners. “We work tirelessly to provide high-quality drinking water to our residents and the construction of this facility will aide our mission for decades to come.”

With more than $2.6 million received in grant funding for this VOC project, plus additional reserve funds being used, the Plainview Water District has fast tracked plans to build a $7.6 million Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) filtration system. Soon after the GAC system is installed, the district plans to begin the installation of an AOP system. The installation of this technology will allow the district to optimize the use of two existing wells located at the site.

“Months of planning to improve the resiliency of our water system have come to fruition,” said Commissioner Andrew Bader. “The support from New York State and its willingness to invest in our community is significant. We appreciate the attention being paid to improving drinking water throughout Long Island.”

The GAC system is designed to remove VOCs that are being detected in the groundwater at the plant’s two production wells. Several years ago, routine water quality sampling detected an elevation of VOCs at one of the two wells and the district immediately took it out of service. The new facility will pump raw groundwater through four, 12-foot diameter GAC vessels that each hold 20,000 pounds of granular activated carbon to remove the target compounds. After GAC treatment, the water is chlorinated for disinfection and adjusted for pH prior to being delivered to residents’ taps. Use of GAC is also an integral part of the process for removing 1,4-dioxane.

“The Plainview Water District continues to be proactive in taking action against any contaminant found in our sole-source aquifer,” said Commissioner Amanda Field. “We hope our residents take comfort in knowing that the Plainview Water District is not only implementing the most sophisticated treatment technology, but we are working tirelessly to ensure grant funding is in place so POB residents bear as little of the cost as possible.”

For further information, or if you have any questions, visit www.plainviewwater.org.