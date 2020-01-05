Supermarket Holds Grand Opening In Plainview

Lidl Supermarket celebrated its grand opening in Plainview recently, inviting residents to an early morning ribbon cutting. Customers were able to take advantage of get-them-while-you-can grand opening special offers at the new market.

“I’ve worked in grocery for more than 30 years and what Lidl is bringing to Long Island is going to be a game changer,” said Plainview store manager Rafael Monroy. “Customers in Plainview can look forward to high quality products at amazing prices and a friendly and engaging staff that is ready to assist them.”

The first 200 customers will be presented with a special gift card ranging from $5 to $250 each. Shoppers got free samples of an array of Lidl’s products and a complimentary Lidl reusable bag. There was also a raffle giveaway for people who sign up for our newsletter, with 3 people chosen at random to receive a $500 Lidl gift card. Games, activities, prizes, special deals and giveaways were also held throughout grand opening weekend.

“We are excited to welcome Lidl to Morton Village Plaza in Plainview,” said Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “Local businesses are the backbone of our economy as they offer jobs to our residents and make our neighborhoods stronger and better places to live, work and raise a family.”

“Grocery stores like Lidl provide residents with options for healthy meals while employing local people and keeping our downtown vibrant,” said Councilman and Plainview resident Louis Imbroto. “It’s always great to see local storefronts thriving and we’re happy to welcome Lidl to Morton Village Plaza in Plainview.”

For more information, visit www.lidl.com.