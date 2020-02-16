Water Commissioner Amanda Field Sworn In

Plainview Water District Commissioner Amanda Field was recently sworn into office after her recent reelection, giving her the opportunity to serve the community for another three-year term. During her first three years as commissioner, Amanda Field was instrumental in launching several new initiatives including education campaigns, infrastructure projects and the securing of an unprecedented level of grant funding.

“It is an honor to be reelected for a second term as the Plainview Water District Commissioner, and I’m appreciative for the continued opportunity to represent our residents,” Field said. “From day one, I have been dedicated to improving the quality and safety of the drinking water in our community and I look forward to continuing the significant progress already made these next three years.”

Field has made an impact not only in Plainview-Old Bethpage, but in the Long Island and New York water community as a whole. She has made numerous trips to Albany and has met with local, county and state officials helping to secure grants, pass necessary legislation and discuss the latest treatment technology. Field and her fellow commissioners, Marc Laykind and Andrew Bader, helped the district secure close to $9 million in grants to offset the total cost of treatment upgrades to improve water quality. At the same time, the district has enacted an aggressive capital plan to expedite the construction of treatment facilities to remove yet-to-be-regulated emerging contaminants from the groundwater. The district is currently in the process of upgrading more than half of its production facilities.

“My fellow commissioners and I agreed from the start that we were not going to wait for the regulators to act first on emerging contaminants,” Field said. “Our community and its residents deserved immediate action. We put in the time, did our research and secured the funding to move ahead with projects that will treat for emerging contaminants for decades to come.”

Another key priority for Field has been to provide Plainview-Old Bethpage residents with a better understanding of where their water comes from. In the spring of 2018, the district launched the Preserve Plainview initiative with the purpose of providing residents with water-saving tips for advancing water-source conservation and preservation. In addition, Field most recently spearheaded several educational initiatives with the local school district to provide the younger generation with a greater appreciation for their community’s only source of water. These efforts have led to a more robust list of opportunities for students of all ages to learn about the operations of the water district and their water source.

In addition to her role as commissioner at the Plainview Water District, Field serves on the executive board of the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners Association (NSWCA) as the first vice president and is the chairwoman of the Working Group of the Long Island Water Conference.