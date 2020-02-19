Board Of Education Special Election Announced Following Resignation

The Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District Board of Education announced last week that it will hold a special election on Monday, April 6, to fill an open trustee position on the board following the resignation of Vice President Jodi Keller, which was announced at the Feb. 10 board meeting.

“The Board of Education is grateful to Ms. Keller for her many years of dedication and leadership to the Plainview-Old Bethpage school community,” Debbie Bernstein, president of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District Board of Education, said. “Over the years, Jodi has played a significant role in making the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District one of the premier school districts on Long Island. We wish her well and look forward to welcoming a new member to the Board of Education to help build upon our recent successes fostering student achievement today and in the future.”

Voting on April 6 will take place at Jamaica Avenue School, located at 85 Jamaica Ave., and the administrative offices in Howard B. Mattlin Middle School, located at 100 Washington Ave. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“It has been an honor serving on the Plainview-Old Bethpage Board of Education for more than five years,” Keller said. “Together, we have made incredible strides to provide our students with access to resources that will help them succeed in and out of the classroom. The future is strong here in Plainview-Old Bethpage, and I thank the residents for their support and for advocating on behalf of the betterment of our students, our staff and our great community.”

For more information on the district’s board of education, visit the district website at www.pobschools.org/domain/5.