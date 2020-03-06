There’s No “I” In Team: POBJFKHS National Honor Society To Host Community Night Event

Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School National Honor Society (POBJFKNHS) is giving back to their community in a major way. On Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m., the school’s National Honor Society chapter will be hosting a community night fundraising event at the Long Island Nets game. Five dollars from every ticket purchased through POBJFKNHS will go towards the chapter’s efforts to raise money for its “Feed the Funnel” event scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

The first 50 people to purchase game tickets through the POBJFKNHS link will also receive a complementary youth size official Long Island Nets hoodie. The game and fundraiser will be held at the NYCB Live The Nassau Coliseum.

The POBJFKNHS has been working towards raising money for the “Feed the Funnel” event since October 2019. POBJFKNHS is hosting “Feed the Funnel” in collaboration with The Pack Shack, a nonprofit organization that brings people together to pack thousands of delicious, healthy meals for other local nonprofits across the country. The event on March 28 will take place in the high school cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community members are invited to join members of POBJFKNHS at the March 28 event in giving back to the community by helping to supply protein enriched meals to the needy across Long Island.

Visit linets.spinzo.com/long-island-nets-vs-greensboro-swarm-2020-03-08-UEUVF?group=the-national-honor-society-robert-f-savitt-chapter-hosts-first-ever-plainview-old-bethpage-john-f-kennedy-high-community-night-out-fc5a to purchase tickets through the honor society.