Town Announces Registration For Spring Fitness Classes

Town of Oyster Bay Councilman Lou Imbroto invites residents interested in maintaining or improving their levels of fitness to participate in the Town of Oyster Bay’s Fitness Classes, which return beginning Saturday, April 4, in the Town of Oyster Bay’s Hicksville Athletic Center. Spring fitness classes are co-ed, open to individuals 18 years of age or older and runs for 10 weeks.

“Cardio kick-boxing, Pilates, ballroom dancing, yoga and zumba are all very popular programs that provide our residents an outlet to enjoy exercising and staying in shape, all while meeting new people.” Imbroto said. “I encourage those looking for a terrific form of aerobic exercise that will help build strength and flexibility to come out and sign up for a 10-week fitness program, beginning on March 9.”

Registration for the three programs will take place at the Hicksville Athletic Center, 167 Broadway in Hicksville on: Monday, March 9 from 5 to 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and on Thursday, March 12 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. After these dates, registration will continue based on availability. The schedule may be subject to change and residents are encouraged to inquire about special holiday scheduling or inclement weather.

Each program is 10 weeks in length with a fee of $60 for residents and $70 for nonresidents. Those that sign up for one full 10-week fitness program will be entitled to try two classes from a different fitness program for free.

• Ballroom dancing will be held on Saturdays, from 7 to 8 p.m., beginning April 11.

• Cardio kick-boxing will be held on Thursdays, from 8 to 9 p.m., beginning April 9.

• Pilates will be held on Mondays (tone and sculpt) from 8 to 9 p.m., beginning on April 6, Wednesdays (Pilates with rings) from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., beginning on April 8 and Saturdays (Pilates with props) from 9 to 10 a.m., beginning April 11.

• Yoga will be held on Sundays, from 9 to 10 a.m., beginning April 5, Mondays, from 10 to 11a.m., beginning on April 6 and Tuesdays, from 8 to 9 p.m. beginning on April 7. Additionally, a yoga class will be held at the ice skating center community room in Bethpage on Saturdays, from 9 to 10 a.m., beginning April 4.

• Zumba will be held on Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. beginning April 6; and Wednesdays from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. beginning April 8.

For more information, call the Town of Oyster Bay Department of Parks at 516-797-4125 ext. 4 or email tobparks@oysterbay-ny.gov.

