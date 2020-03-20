School District Names Dr. Mary O’Meara As Superintendent Of Schools

The Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District Board of Education announced at the Monday evening Board of Education meeting that Dr. Mary O’Meara, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, will be appointed superintendent of schools effective July 1. This exciting announcement is the culmination of a comprehensive, five-month search to succeed Dr. Lorna Lewis, who will be retiring as superintendent at the end of June. The search was led by the executive recruitment firm District Wise Search Consultants, and the Board of Education followed a thorough interview process. District Wise Search Consultants and the Board of Education also received significant input from administrators, teachers, clerical staff, aides, custodians, buildings and grounds teams, PTAs, SEPTA from each school building, students, senior citizens and community members.

For the remainder of the school year, O’Meara will work closely with Lewis to ensure a smooth transition into the 2020-21 school year. O’Meara has also been intimately involved with developing and leading high-level plans to help maintain academic continuity while schools have been closed. This institutional knowledge and experience will be vital to each building’s efforts to start the school year fully prepared to handle any potential carry over to the next year.

“The Plainview-Old Bethpage community provided invaluable support in helping the Board identify the educational philosophy and leadership capabilities we looked for in selecting our new Superintendent, and we are fortunate to represent a community that is so deeply passionate about the success of its students,” Debbie Bernstein, president of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District Board of Education, said. “Dr. O’Meara has been an incredible asset to the POB School District, and we are excited for the future of our schools and our community under her leadership as superintendent. Her commitment to promoting social and emotional learning will build and expand upon the wonderful foundation established by Dr. Lorna Lewis.”

O’Meara will bring over 20 distinguished years of experience in the field of education. Prior to Plainview-Old Bethpage, Dr. O’Meara was assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction of the Amityville UFSD. She has also held other administrative positions including curriculum associate for English Language Arts in Massapequa UFSD, P-12 chairperson for English, Reading and Library Media Science in the Hewlett-Woodmere Public Schools and teaching English Language Arts in the Massapequa School District prior to being the middle school English Department chairperson.

O’Meara holds a Doctorate of Education (Ed.D.) in Educational Leadership and Administration from St. John’s University. She also holds a Professional Certificate in Administrative Supervision from the University of Scranton, a master’s degree in Literacy Science from Dowling College and a bachelor of arts in English and Secondary Education from Molloy College.

“The Plainview-Old Bethpage School District is a truly special place for students to learn and staff to work, and I am grateful and honored to have the privilege of being the next Superintendent,” O’Meara said. “The energy generated from our teachers and administrators as learning partners has positively impacted our students’ learning environments. Dr. Lewis has been an incredible mentor, and I am excited to continue our goal of creating life-long learners in Plainview-Old Bethpage.”

Submitted by the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District