Water District Takes Precautionary Measures In Light of Coronavirus

The Plainview Water District routinely takes the necessary steps needed to prepare for any emergency, regardless of the situation. In light of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic and increasing local concern, the district reassures residents that there is no risk to the public water supply. Water flow and other related services will not be at all altered or interrupted as a result of this widespread situation.

“The coronavirus is an airborne disease meaning it is not transmitted through water,” Plainview Water District Chairman Marc B. Laykind stated. “Plainview residents can rest assured knowing that water quality will not be compromised as a result of the outbreak. As this pandemic continues, our number one concern is and will always be the health and safety of our residents and employees.”

The Red Cross recommends following common sense steps to help prevent the spread of any respiratory virus:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and throw the tissue away after use. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, not your hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your

nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Clean and disinfect doorknobs, switches, handles, computers, telephones, bedside tables, bathroom sinks, toilets, counters, toys and other surfaces that are commonly

touched around the home or workplace.

• To the extent possible, avoid touching commonly used surfaces in public places like elevator buttons, door handles and handrails and avoid shaking hands with people. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

• CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

The district has been proactively educating its staff on the prevention and spread of the coronavirus and other related illnesses. In addition, the district has implemented an immediate policy that would restrict employees for performing any non-emergency residential service calls until further notice.

Effective immediately, the district will not be accepting payments inside of the district office in any form. Be advised the payment drop box immediately outside of the entry door is available for you to remit payment. The district encourages you to utilize other methods of payment such as postal mail, online payments or enrolling in automatic bill payments.

Residents interested in learning more about coronavirus prevention and preparation are encouraged to reach out to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and/or the Nassau County Health Department. Visit www.plainviewwater.org for more information on the Plainview Water District.