Obituaries For The Week Of April 8, 2020

GLEN COVE

Elizabeth Farrell, best known as Bette passed away on March 15. Bette had been a longtime resident of Plandome before moving to Glen Cove. She is at peace. She volunteered for may years at the North Shore Inn where she also served as president for a period of time. Bette served as a Eucharistic Minister at the local hospitals and more recently at Saint Patrick’s Church in Glen Cove. She often read at the Masses. Bette was born in Astoria. She was the daughter of James and Esther Dolan. She is predeceased by her son James Patrick Farrell. She is survived by her husband James, her there children Kathleen Ernst, Jennifer Farrell and Kevin Farrell and her six grandchildren, William and Wyatt Ernst, Marianne Farrell and Caroline, Katie and Victoria Farrell.

Larry “Darryl” Buchanan of Glen Cove died on March 28, age 55. Beloved son of Alberta and Larry. Dear brother of Katherine D. Potter (Richie). Loving uncle of four nieces and one nephew. Also survived by 12 great-nieces and nephews, aunts and an uncle. Employee of the City of Glen Cove. He enjoyed reading and playing sports. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Private service and interment.

Michael J. Belle of Bayville, died on March 27, at age 92. Retired NYPD Officer, WWII Veteran, member of the American Legion Robert H. Spittel Post 1285 Bayville. Beloved husband of the Late Beatrice. Loving father of Nancy Belle-Brown, Nicholas (life partner Marie) and the Late Michael A. (Karen). Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Private prayer service and Interment at Locust Valley Cemetery.

ROSLYN

Angelo A. Ceriello of Greenvale, died on March 28, at age 82. Beloved father of Richard (Carmen) and Gregory. Dear brother of Frances (the late John) and Joanne (Michael). Proud grandfather of Richard Jr., Amanda and step grandson Joseph. Great-grandfather of Lianna and Luis. Cherished companion of Pat. Long time employee of the Town of Manhasset, lover of horses, and enjoyed auctions. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Private interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.

MANHASSET

Joseph Anthony O’Reilly, formerly of Manhasset, passed away at his home in Sun City Center, Florida on March 2. He was the son of the late Helen L. O’Reilly (a Nassau County Social Work Supervisor) and Joseph J. O’Reilly (President of O’Reilly Tax Service in Manhasset.) Born in Bayside, he attended St. Kevin’s School until the family moved to Manhasset in 1958. He attended St. Mary’s High School and graduated in 1962. He was active in student council; but his greatest enthusiasm was for track. He became a star runner on the team, winning many medals and trophies.

After graduating from Iona College, Tony “Joe” taught chemistry and math at St. Dominic’s High School in Oyster Bay. After several years he relocated to California to begin a sales career at Kaiser Steel, eventually moving on to the specialty chemical industry in Ohio and New Jersey. Looking to start his own business, he founded Tony O’Reilly and Associates, a specialty advertising company in 1985. He retired in 2015 to Sun City Center, Florida.

Tony “Joe” lived in Martinsville, NJ for many years and was active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He enjoyed teaching the course for water safety instruction, as well as giving instructions in sailing. An enthusiastic sailor, he enjoyed his 32’ Catalina boat, “Second Wind”, moored at Raritan Bay Yacht Club, and maintained his relationship with the Club and his personal relationships with friends after leaving for Florida.

He is survived by his fellow St. Mary’s High School alumni, his sisters Elizabeth Schneider (Dick) Sun City Center, Florida; Julia Eggleston, Burlington, Massachusetts, and Rosemary Foti (Tony) Stamford, Connecticut, as well as nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will take place in Florida, along with a celebration of his life in Ballston Spa, N.Y. later in the spring. Those wishing to donate in his memory may do so by contact St. Mary’s Alumni Office, Attention: Kiera Walsh, Director of Parent and Alumni Relations, 1300 Northern Blvd., Manhasset.