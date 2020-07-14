Chamber Awards Annual Scholarships To POBHS Students

Within hours of POB Schools closing for the semester, the chamber’s scholarship judging committee scrambled to meet and carefully read and consider the many anonymous essay entries for this year’s awards. On June 11, during the POB school district’s awards night, the scholarship winners were announced virtually.

Madison Stromberg (pictured above) won in two categories; the chamber’s $1,000 award for “What Plainview Means to Me” and one of two $500 awards in memory of former board member Marcia Finkelstein. The other $500 scholarship was awarded to Samantha Lesser. Congratulations to these deserving college bound seniors.

Cheryl Dender, scholarship committee chair and chamber board member, wishes to thank all the scholarship committee members for their continued dedication to this meaningful project.