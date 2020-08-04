Heart And Sole 5K Races Through Plainview

Although the Greater Long Island Running Club and Northwell’s Plainview and Syosset Hospitals weren’t able to stage the 17th annual Heart and Sole 5K as a live race through the streets of Plainview this year, they did the next best thing, a virtual race.

Runners signed up for the event, paid their entry fee and had a week-long period to run the five kilometers wherever they wanted and report their times.

Almost 160 runners and walkers registered for the virtual event, and 102 of them posted their times.

Not surprisingly, a couple of local runners—Jossi Fritz-Mauer of Old Bethpage and Karen Friedman of Plainview—posted the fastest male and female times. Frizt-Mauer ran a time of 17:49 and Friedeman clocked in a time of 20:43, which is her fastest 5K ever, and on a treadmill.

Through entry fees and additional donations, a substantial amount was raised for the Deborah Tascone RN Caregiver Center at Plainview Hospital.

“Nice job putting all the pieces together by GLIRC Executive Director Sue Fitzpatrick and GLIRC Event Director Karen Schackner, as well as by Dr. Alan Mensch and Christine Patti of Plainview and Syosset Hospitals,” read a press release.

—Submitted by the Greater Long Island Running Club