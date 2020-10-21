Plainview Debuts Outdoor Classrooms

Since reopening, Stratford Road Elementary School in the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District (POBCSD) has taken advantage of the fall weather and utilized the school’s courtyard and playground to become a new classroom for students.

The use of the outdoors as expanded classroom space allowed students to be socially distant while enjoying their lessons and the environment around them. Students have been able to use the outside as a place to build upon a variety of subjects. From science to social studies to math, students have been engaged with their schoolwork while appreciating nature.

Students have expressed support for the outdoor classrooms, highlighting their favorite parts of outdoor schooling. Many have preferred the comfort of outside as opposed to their normal desks. Students are able to greet fall with a smile, while excelling in their academics.

—Submitted by the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District