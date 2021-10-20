Plainview Water District To Host Fourth Annual Pharmaceutical Take Back Day

The Plainview Water District (PWD) is hosting its fourth annual Pharmaceutical Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10 Manetto Hill Road. Residents are encouraged to bring any unwanted or expired medications to be disposed of properly. As a part of the PWD’s Preserve Plainview initiative, this annual drive-thru event ensures the proper disposal of pharmaceuticals and prevents them from making their way into the community’s sole-source of drinking water.

“We encourage all members of the Plainview-Old Bethpage community to take advantage of this event to dispose of their expired or unused medications in the safest and most convenient way possible,” said PWD Chairman Marc Laykind. “Our collective responsibility as a community is to protect our sole-source of drinking water. POB residents continue to impress us with their participation each year and we look forward to making this year the most successful yet.”

Normally, if someone flushes medications down the toilet or throws them in the garbage, there is a likelihood that the medications’ contents will ultimately make their way into the community waterways and water supply. If there is an elevated presence of toxins from pharmaceuticals in the groundwater, the District will have no choice but to heavily invest in expensive treatment systems so the impurities can be removed before they reach customers’ homes.

“Protecting our environment from potentially harmful substances is the responsibility of each and every resident of our community,” said PWD Commissioner Andrew Bader. “Pharmaceutical Take Back Day is a wonderful opportunity for community members to do their part in keeping our aquifer safe.”

For additional information about the Plainview Water District’s Pharmaceutical Take Back Day or other District initiatives, please call (516) 931-6469 or visit the Plainview Water District website at www.plainviewwater.org. Residents can also sign up to receive information by submitting their email address through the District’s homepage or following them on Facebook in order to stay up-to-date with District activities and initiatives.

—Submitted by the Plainview Water District