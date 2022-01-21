Drucker Establishes Key Benchmarks To Combat Antisemitism

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) filed legislation establishing key deadlines for the County’s Special Legislative Task Force to Combat Antisemitism.

Under Legislator Drucker’s proposal, appointments to the Task Force must be made no later than International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, and the Task Force’s recommendations for legislative action must be submitted to the Legislature’s Presiding Officer and the Minority Leader no later than Yom Hashoah on April 28.

In response to an alarming and frighteningly persistent increase in antisemitic incidents in recent years Legislator Drucker co-introduced the resolution establishing the Special Legislative Task Force to Combat Antisemitism on June 22, 2021. It was adopted unanimously by the full Nassau County Legislature in August 2021.

“For millennia, the scourge of antisemitism has plagued societies around the world, and Nassau County is not exempt from its noxious presence,” Legislator Drucker said. “Like so many others, I have grown weary of lamenting the prevalence of antisemitism in our society. It is time for decisive action, and I look forward to working alongside the members of Nassau’s Special Task Force to devise solutions that will eradicate hatred and bias wherever it currently festers.”