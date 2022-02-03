Long Island PEIR Program At Plainview-Old Bethpage Library

Long Island PEIR (Personal Enrichment in Retirement), a life-long learning program, meets every Tuesday at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library at 999 Old Country Rd., at 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

At these classes, PEIR members give presentations on various subjects, including literature, current events, history, religion, philosophy, political science, technology, and the arts and sciences.

PEIR has been part of the Long Island scene for 45 years. In addition to its in-person program, classes are also Zoomed on Monday and Thursday mornings.

For further information about the in-person program, call the library at 516-938-0077, ext. 224. For more information about PEIR, contact Steve Wettan at enjoypeir@gmail.com.

“All are welcome to attend the in-person classes,” stated PEIR Chairman Murray Shapiro.

“If you’re a retiree or are semi-retired and you are seeking intellectual stimulation, cultural enrichment, and personal growth, PEIR is the program for you. At PEIR, you’ll find a diverse mix of vibrant and intelligent participants who view retirement as a time for interests they couldn’t explore while working or raising families. PEIR members are friendly, welcoming, and open to new experiences,” added Shapiro.